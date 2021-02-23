David Rittich gets 4th career shutout as Flames beat Leafs

Matthew Tkachuk and Sean Monahan each had a goal and an assist, David Rittich earned his fourth career shutout and the visiting Calgary Flames defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-0 on Monday night.

Rittich, playing in his sixth game of the season, stopped 34 shots to earn his first win of the season and end Calgary’s three-game losing streak.

Sam Bennett also scored for Calgary, and Rasmus Andersson added two assists.

Toronto had a three-game winning streak stopped. Also ending was Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews’ 16-game streak of having at least one point.

Michael Hutchinson, making his second start of the season in goal for the Maple Leafs, made 30 saves.

Bennett scored at 3:55 of the first period, tucking in a loose puck when Hutchinson let it slither away from him after he had stopped Andersson’s deflected shot.

Bennett beat Maple Leafs defenseman Justin Holl from the corner to the puck to score his third goal of the season. Calgary had allowed the first goal in the five previous games.

The Flames had a 14-9 advantage in shots on goal in the first period.

Tkachuk scored his sixth goal of the season -- and the 100th of his career -- at 9:28 of the second period, tipping in Mark Giordano’s shot on a power play. Tkachuk’s first goal in 10 games came with Mitchell Marner serving a tripping penalty.

Calgary held off Toronto’s two-man advantage for one minute, 36 seconds late in the second period.

Shots on goal were 26-26 after two periods.

Toronto’s Alexander Barabanov took a shot that bounced off Rittich’s mask and then the goal post early in the third period.

Soon afterward, at 3:26 of the third, Monahan scored his third goal this season, knocking in a rebound off Tkachuk’s shot during a power play. Mikko Lehtonen was off for tripping.

Frederik Andersen (lower body), Jake Muzzin (broken facial bone), Zach Hyman (foot) and Joe Thornton (undisclosed) did not play for Toronto.

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom (upper body) did not play for Calgary.

