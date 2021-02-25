William Nylander nets OT winner as Toronto stops Calgary

William Nylander tied the game late in the third period and then scored the winner in overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Calgary Flames 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Calgary broke through first when Andrew Mangiapane scored his seventh goal of the season at 16:33 of the third period, shooting from the slot on a pass from Matthew Tkachuk.

Nylander tied the game at 18:32 of the third, scoring from a scramble in front of the goal. Toronto had removed goaltender Michael Hutchinson for an extra attacker.

Nylander then notched the winner at 1:06 of overtime, rushing down the left wing to score his seventh goal of the season from close in. Auston Matthews assisted on both Toronto goals.

Calgary won the opener of the two-game set 3-0 on Monday. The Maple Leafs won the first two games between the teams Jan. 24-26 at Calgary.

Hutchinson, playing his second game in a row and only his third of the season, made 21 saves.

David Rittich, playing his second game in a row, made 37 saves in the Calgary goal.

Toronto had an 11-7 advantage in shots on goal in the first period and expanded the advantage to 39-22 on the night.

The Maple Leafs had three power plays in the first period and the Flames had one man-advantage situation.

Rittich made a big save with his left pad on a close-in chance by John Tavares at 8:19 of the second period.

The Calgary goaltender was again prominent and foiled Ilya Mikheyev’s attempt at scoring a shorthanded goal at 11:02 of the second.

Matthews appeared to injure his right wrist crashing into the end boards near the end of the second period, but stayed in the game.

The Maple Leafs went on the power play at 7:21 of the third period when Tkachuk was called for tripping, but came up empty.

The Maple Leafs were without Frederik Andersen (lower-body injury), Joe Thornton (lower-body injury) and Jake Muzzin (facial bone fracture). The Flames were without Jacob Markstrom (upper-body injury).

