Bozak, Marner score in shootout as Leafs rally past Stars

Tyler Bozak and Mitch Marner both scored in the shootout and James van Riemsdyk notched his third career hat trick as the Toronto Maple Leafs rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto.

Patrick Marleau and Nazem Kadri also scored for Toronto and Curtis McElhinney came off the bench for 13 saves and stopped both shootout attempts he faced, as the Maple Leafs extended their franchise record home win streak to 11 games.

Frederik Andersen finished with 17 saves before leaving midway through the second period with an upper-body injury apparently suffered when Dallas forward Alexander Radulov fell on his head during a goal-mouth scramble midway through the first period.

Brett Ritchie, Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn, Remi Elie and Radek Faksa scored for Dallas, which lost its third straight game and for the fifth time in six contests. Kari Lehtonen finished with 27 saves but was beaten by Bozak in the first round of the shootout and Marner to start the third round.

The Stars, playing the second half of a back-to-back that started with a 4-2 loss at Montreal on Tuesday night, fell behind 2-0 in the first five minutes with Kadri and van Riemsdyk both scoring their 27th goals of the season. Kadri, racing in from the left side, flicked the puck into the net after Lehtonen lost control while trying to clear it in front of his own crease, and van Riemsdyk followed 25 seconds later with a rebound from the slot.

But Dallas rallied to tie it later in the period when Benn, left alone in the slot, slapped in a pass from the corner from Seguin for his 25th goal of the season, and Faksa followed with his 14th 1:32 later when Greg Pateryn’s slap shot ricocheted off his skate and over Andersen’s shoulder.

Seguin then notched his 37th goal of the season at the 4:30 mark of the second period, putting in his own rebound on a shot from the high slot that bounced off Andersen’s pads and right back to him to give the Stars a 3-2 lead. After McElhinney replaced Andersen at the first TV timeout, Elie gave Dallas a two-goal lead when he one-timed a pass from Devin Shore from the right side of the net.

But Toronto tied it, 4-4, with a pair of van Riemsdyk goals to start the third period, the first when he flipped in a rebound on his third attempt over a sprawling Lehtonen and the second when he redirected a shot by Marner for a power-play goal.

Ritchie put the Stars back up, 5-4, when he one-timed a Seguin crossing pass past McElhinney’s blocker side, but Toronto, which pulled McElhinney with two minutes to go, forced overtime when Marleau redirected Marner’s shot through Lehtonen’s pads with 15.3 seconds left for his 22nd goal of the season.

—Field Level Media