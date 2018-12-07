Larkin's OT winner sends Wings over Leafs

Dylan Larkin scored on a breakaway at 2:48 of overtime, and the visiting Detroit Red Wings defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 on Thursday night.

It was the 11th goal of the season for Larkin, who nearly ended the game with 8.3 seconds left in the third period only to have his shot bounce off both goal posts.

The Maple Leafs, who overcame a 4-1 deficit with three third-period goals, had their five-game winning streak end.

Gustav Nyquist had a goal and two assists, and Mike Green scored a goal and added an assist for Detroit. Jonathan Ericsson and Luke Glendening also scored.

Former Maple Leafs goaltender Jonathan Bernier stopped 27 shots for Detroit.

Kasperi Kapanen and Andreas Johnsson each had a goal and an assist for Toronto. John Tavares and Zach Hyman also scored for the Maple Leafs. Jake Gardiner added two assists.

Maple Leafs goaltender Garret Sparks stopped 27 shots.

Kapanen scored his 11th goal this season at 4:50 of the first period from the edge of the crease on a pass from Gardiner.

Detroit responded with two goals in 65 seconds.

Ericsson fired a slap shot from the left point for his second goal this season at 5:23.

Glendening notched his fourth of the season on a snap shot after the puck deflected to him in the slot.

The Red Wings took a 3-1 lead on the seventh goal this season by Nyquist, who faked a slapper before snapping a shot from the left circle at 19:46 during a delayed penalty situation.

Green put the Red Wings ahead 4-1 at 11:07 of the second period on a wrist shot from the blue line through a screen, his third goal this season.

The Maple Leafs started the comeback at 2:38 of the third period on the 18th goal this season by Tavares, a shot from the right circle.

Hyman scored his seventh goal this season on a rebound at 8:50 of the third.

Johnsson tied the game at 11:36 of the third, knocking in a rebound off the end boards for his sixth goal.

Toronto right winger William Nylander, a holdout before signing a contract last week, played his first game of the season Thursday.

