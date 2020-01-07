McDavid helps Oilers end Maple Leafs' run

Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists and the visiting Edmonton Oilers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-4 on Monday night.

Jan 6, 2020; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Justin Holl (3) tries to get around Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) during the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Chiasson and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who have won consecutive games. Darnell Nurse, Kailer Yamamoto and Oscar Klefbom also scored a goal for Edmonton.

Mike Smith made 32 saves in the Edmonton goal.

Pierre Engvall had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs. Jason Spezza, Frederik Gauthier and Auston Matthews also had goals. Kasperi Kapanen added two assists.

The loss ended a stretch of 10 consecutive games in which Toronto had earned at least one point (9-0-1).

Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen was replaced at 1:45 of the second period after allowing three goals on 19 shots. Michael Hutchinson replaced him and allowed three goals on 16 shots.

Klefbom scored his fifth goal of the season at 7:51 of the first period on a wrist shot from the left point.

Nurse scored his fourth goal this season 34 seconds into the second period with a high wrist shot on a pass from McDavid. Yamamoto scored his second goal in his fourth game of the season from the left circle at 1:45 of the period before Hutchinson replaced Andersen.

Spezza scored his sixth goal this season from the left circle on a pass from Engvall at 2:24 of the second.

The Maple Leafs had a two-man advantage for 1:23 of the second period but could not score.

Edmonton took a 4-1 lead at 13:41 of the second on Chiasson’s fifth goal, a high shot from the left circle.

Gauthier scored his fifth of the season at 16:22 of the second after beating an Edmonton defender to the puck in the slot. Engvall deflected Justin Holl’s shot for his seventh goal at 19:13 of the second.

Draisaitl scored his 25th of the season at 6:26 of the third period with Toronto’s Alex Kerfoot serving a delay-of-game penalty.

McDavid scored his 24th goal on a nifty move at 11:26 of the third for a 6-3 lead.

Matthews notched his 29th on a power play at 13:18.

