Matthews, Tavares lead Leafs in rout over Panthers

EditorsNote: corrects Reimer stats in fifth graph

Auston Matthews had two goals and two assists, John Tavares scored twice, Morgan Rielly added four assists and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Florida Panthers 6-1 on Thursday night.

Mitch Marner added one goal and had two assists, and Nazem Kadri had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs, who won their second game in a row.

Henrik Borgstrom scored for the Panthers.

Frederik Andersen stopped 25 shots in the Toronto goal.

Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo allowed five goals on 22 shots before being replaced by James Reimer, a former Maple Leafs, during the third period. Reimer allowed one goal on the four shots he faced.

Matthews scored his first goal of the game from just below the left circle on the power play at 18:17 of the first period, converting Marner’s pass. Rielly also earned an assist. Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad was serving an interference penalty.

Matthews scored his 19th goal of the season at 3:50 of the second period, a one-timer from the right circle on a cross-ice feed from Rielly. Kasperi Kapanen picked up the other assist.

Toronto led 3-0 after Kadri scored his ninth goal of the season at 11:14 of the second, flipping in a pass to the slot by Connor Brown. Rielly set up the play with a stretch pass to Brown from the Maple Leafs’ zone.

It was the fifth time in his career that Rielly has had three assists in a game.

Tavares rammed home a rebound on a power play at 2:38 of the third period for his first goal of the game with Alexander Petrovic serving a tripping penalty. Matthews and Kadri earned the assists.

Tavares added his 23rd goal this season at 5:41 of the third period and Reimer replaced Luongo.

Borgstrom scored his first goal of the season on a power play at 10:28 of the third period with Andreas Johnsson off for slashing.

Marner scored his 10th at 15:14 with Florida’s Troy Brouwer serving a holding penalty.

