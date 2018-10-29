Maple Leafs F Matthews out at least four weeks

Oct 20, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) skates during the warm up against the St. Louis Blues at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews will be out at least four weeks with a left shoulder injury, the team announced Monday.

Matthews, 21, will be placed on injured reserve.

He was injured Saturday in the second period of the Leafs’ win over Winnipeg when he took a hit from Jets defenseman Jacob Trouba.

In 11 games this season, Matthews has 10 goals and six assists. A right shoulder ailment limited him last season to 62 games, but he posted 34 goals and 29 assists.

Toronto (8-3-0) is in first place in the Atlantic Division.

—Field Level Media