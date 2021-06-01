Habs complete comeback, eliminate Leafs in 7

EditorsNote: Fixes Toffoli stat

Brendan Gallagher and Corey Perry scored in the second period, Carey Price stopped 30 shots and the visiting Montreal Canadiens defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 Monday night in Game 7 of their best-of-seven, first-round playoff series.

Tyler Toffoli added an empty-net goal as the Canadiens came back from a 3-1 series deficit to advance to the second round against the Winnipeg Jets. Eric Staal added two assists.

William Nylander scored for Toronto late in the third period -- a minute after Toffoli’s goal -- and Jack Campbell made 20 saves.

Montreal had a 12-8 advantage in shots on goal in the goalless first period.

Montreal took the lead at 3:02 of the second period on the first goal of the series by Gallagher. The play started with a turnover at Montreal’s blue line. Gallagher picked up the puck, skated into Maple Leafs territory and shot from the left circle.

Shortly after the goal, Price twice stopped Zach Hyman with good saves.

A shot by Auston Matthews deflected off Price and hit the post at 11:39 of the second.

Montreal took a 2-0 lead on a power play at 15:25 of the second when Perry deflected Nick Suzuki’s shot from the right circle for his second goal of the series. Pierre Engvall was off for holding to set up the man advantage.

Montreal had an 18-15 advantage in shots on goal after two periods, then killed off a penalty to start the third period.

Price again foiled Hyman on a rare Toronto shot from the slot early in the third to keep the lead at two goals.

The Maple Leafs went on the power play again at 11:20 of the third but Price held them out again. Campbell was removed for an extra attacker with more than three minutes left in the game.

Toffoli scored his second goal of the series at 17:22; Nylander scored his fifth goal of the series at 18:24.

The Maple Leafs were without defenseman Jake Muzzin (lower body), who was injured in Game 6.

The game was attended by 550 health-care workers in a decision made Monday morning. They were the first fans allowed at a Maple Leafs home game since the COVID-19 pandemic began last March.

--Field Level Media