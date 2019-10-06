Habs top Leafs in SO to cap wild comeback

EditorsNote: Edits for clarity

Oct 5, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) speaks with the media before a game against the Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Byron scored the only goal in a shootout and the visiting Montreal Canadiens came back to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs, 6-5, on Saturday night.

The goal not only gave Montreal its first win of the season but completed a wild third period and overtime.

After William Nylander scored 5:16 into the third to give the Leafs a 4-1 lead, Montreal scored four straight goals, with Phillip Danault’s tally giving Montreal a 5-4 lead at 15:20.

But Auston Matthews tied the game at 5 on his second goal of the game — and fifth of the season — at 18:45 of the third with Toronto’s goaltender off for an extra attacker.

The Maple Leafs survived a Canadiens power play during overtime, forcing the shootout.

The Canadiens tied the game on a penalty shot by Jeff Petry at 13:02 of the third after Toronto’s Kasperi Kapanen threw a broken stick in his direction during a Montreal power play.

Max Domi, Jonathan Drouin and Brendan Gallagher also scored for the Canadiens.

Alexander Kerfoot had a goal and two assists and Trevor Moore had a goal and one assist for the Maple Leafs, who had won their first two games of the season.

Carey Price made 32 saves in the Canadiens’ goal. Michael Hutchinson made 37 saves for Toronto.

Domi finished off a two-on-one breakout with Artturi Lehkonen for his first goal of the season to open the scoring at 1:08 of the first period.

Matthews tied the game at 5:57 of the first with a wrist shot from the high slot.

Kerfoot scored his first goal as a Maple Leaf at 15:54 from the right circle to take advantage of Moore’s determined work in winning the puck behind the net.

Moore completed a two-on-one break with Ilya Mikheyev to notch his second goal this season at 1:29 of the second period.

Nylander’s first goal this season came on a power play, one of three for Toronto in the game. Danault was off for tripping.

The Habs scored shorthanded 11 seconds later on Drouin’s first goal this season on a deflection off the foot of Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly to start the rally. Gallagher scored his first this season at 6:29 to cut Toronto’s lead to 4-3.

—Field Level Media