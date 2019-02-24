Leafs storm back from 3-0 deficit, stomp Canadiens

Zach Hyman knocked in a rebound at 18:10 of the third period for the go-ahead goal and the Toronto Maple Leafs overcame a three-goal deficit to defeat the visiting Montreal Canadiens 6-3 Saturday night.

Feb 23, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) warms up before playing Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Hyman scored after a rebound from Mitch Marner’s shot. Andreas Johnsson scored his 17th goal of the season into an empty net at 19:02 and Hyman scored his 13th goal of the season at 19:37 with the net still empty.

William Nylander tied the game with a third-period goal and added an assist for the Maple Leafs, who stopped a three-game losing streak.

Auston Matthews also had a goal and an assist and Tyler Ennis added a goal for the Maple Leafs. Patrick Marleau, Morgan Rielly and Marner each added two assists.

Andrew Shaw and Jeff Petry each had a goal and an assist and Tomas Tatar added a goal for the Canadiens.

Frederik Andersen made 32 saves for the Maple Leafs. Carey Price stopped 31 shots in the Montreal goal.

Montreal took a 3-0 lead in the first period and had a 20-10 advantage in shots on goal.

Shaw notched his 13th goal this season at 8:07 of the first with his second swipe at a rebound.

Tatar scored his 21st goal this season at 12:44 on a shot from the right circle after Petry’s cross-ice pass.

Petry hit the top corner with his shot from the left circle on a pass from Shaw at 13:52 during a power play for his 11th goal this season. Travis Dermott was off for tripping.

The Maple Leafs countered with two second-period goals.

Matthews scored his 29th on a power play at 2:13 of the second from the left circle after a pass from Rielly. Victor Mete was serving a penalty for holding the stick.

Ennis scored his eighth this season on a power play at 18:06 from the left edge of the crease, completing a slick passing combination from Nylander to Marleau, who slid the puck from the right post across the front of the net.

Nylander tied the game at 6:58 of the third with his fourth goal this season as Price scrambled to get back into the goal after the puck took a weird bounce off the boards.

The Canadiens were without Jonathan Drouin (flu). The Maple Leafs did not have Nazem Kadri (concussion).

—Field Level Media