Leafs roll to 3rd straight win in rout of Devils

Morgan Rielly and Nazem Kadri each had one goal and one assist to help the Toronto Maple Leafs defeat the visiting New Jersey Devils 6-1 on Friday night.

John Tavares, Connor Brown, Andreas Johnsson and Tyler Ennis also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have won three straight games.

Par Lindholm and Ron Hainsey added two assists each for the Maple Leafs in the annual Hall of Fame game.

Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen made 38 saves.

Travis Zajac scored for the Devils, who have lost five of the first six games on their seven-game road trip.

Keith Kinkaid stopped 26 shots for New Jersey.

The Maple Leafs led 1-0 after the first period.

Tavares scored his ninth goal this season at 12:24 of the first period, steering in a pass from Hainsey, who had received a pass from Rielly.

The Maple Leafs had a 15-7 advantage in shots on goal in the first period.

Kadri put the Maple Leafs ahead 2-0 at 1:52 of the second period with his fifth goal this season on a pass from Patrick Marleau, who earned his 600th career assist.

Brown scored his third goal of the season at 5:07, sliding in a shot from the low slot on a setup by Lindholm after a cross-ice pass from Hainsey.

The Devils took advantage of Kadri’s weak clearing effort with the sixth goal of the season by Zajac on an assist by Blake Coleman at 7:23.

Johnsson scored his first goal of the season after Jake Gardiner’s shot was deflected to him at 15:44 of the second. Lindholm also earned an assist.

Toronto led 5-1 on a fluky goal by Rielly, his seventh this season, when he flicked a shot from just inside the blue line that eluded Kinkaid at 17:27 of the second period.

The Maple Leafs had a 27-23 edge in shots on goal after two periods.

Ennis completed a wrap-around effort with a short shot for his second goal of the season, unassisted, at 12:01 of the third.

