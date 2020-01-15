Matthews' hat trick propels Leafs past Devils

EditorsNote: updates Butcher’s assist total in fourth graf to reflect postgame scoring change

Jan 14, 2020; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) arrives at Scotiabank Arena before the game against the New Jersey Devils. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Auston Matthews scored three goals, John Tavares had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs ended a three-game losing streak by defeating the visiting New Jersey Devils 7-4 Tuesday night.

William Nylander and Zach Hyman each added a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs, and Frederik Gauthier scored a goal. Mitchell Marner and Rasmus Sandin each added two assists.

Frederik Andersen made 25 saves for the Maple Leafs.

Blake Coleman had three goals for the Devils, and P.K. Subban also scored. Will Butcher had two assists.

Louis Domingue, making his third straight start for New Jersey, allowed five goals on 19 shots before being replaced by Cory Schneider in the middle of the second period. Schneider allowed one goal on 14 shots.

The Maple Leafs led 3-0 after the first period.

Tavares scored his 18th goal this season at 5:18 of the first when he deflected Sandin’s shot from the blue line.

Toronto led 2-0 on Gauthier’s sixth goal of the season at 9:10 on a short-side wrist shot from the right circle after an aborted New Jersey clearing attempt.

Hyman deflected Sandin’s flipping point shot during a power play for his 12th goal this season at 19:56. Subban was serving an interference penalty.

Nylander notched his 20th goal on a deflection of Pierre Engvall’s shot from the slot at 2:12 of the second period for a 4-0 lead.

Coleman scored on a spin move at 6:56 of the second to get New Jersey on the board.

Matthews redirected Marner’s pass on a power play at 10:39 of the second. Coleman was off for high-sticking.

Matthews scored at 3:58 of the third period with a one-timer from the right circle on a pass from Marner.

Coleman scored on a backhand at 12:00 and notched his 18th of the season at 15:35 of the third.

With a two-man advantage and the goaltender removed for an extra attacker, Subban scored his sixth goal this season at 18:02.

Matthews scored his 34th goal of the season at 18:40 into an empty net.

—Field Level Media