Predators shut out Leafs behind Rinne again

Mattias Ekholm, P.K. Subban, Colton Sissons and Kevin Fiala each scored a goal, Pekka Rinne earned his third shutout this season and the visiting Nashville Predators defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-0 on Monday night.

Fiala, Ekholm and Sissons each added an assist.

Rinne stopped 18 shots in picking up his 54th career shutout as the Predators won their second game in a row and the fourth in five games after losing five straight.

It was the second time in the past four home games that the Maple Leafs have been shut out. They lost 4-0 to the New York Islanders on Dec. 29.

Toronto has lost three of four games since winning five in a row.

Michael Hutchinson stopped 28 shots in his third straight start for the Maple Leafs because of injuries to Frederik Andersen and Garret Sparks.

The Predators had a 9-7 edge in shots on goal in the first period, but the Maple Leafs had the better chances that included a hit goal post. Hutchinson made two good saves in the period.

The Maple Leafs started the second period on a power play after Ryan Johansen was penalized for tripping at 19:42 of the first period.

Nashville killed the penalty and scored a power-play goal at 4:08 of the second to take a 1-0 lead. Ekholm notched his fifth goal this season on a slap shot from the point. Craig Smith and Fiala earned assists. Toronto defenseman Nikita Zaitsev was serving an interference penalty.

The Maple Leafs thought they had tied the score shortly afterward when Auston Matthews put the puck in the net. The goal was nullified on a challenge, however, when a video review determined that the play was offside.

Subban scored his fourth goal of the season at 13:11 of the second, slapping a scorcher from the point through a screen that gave Nashville a 2-0 lead. Matt Irwin and Nick Bonino picked up assists.

Sissons scored his eighth goal this season on a backhander from in front of the goal at 17:23 of the third and Fiala scored his eighth at 19:22.

—Field Level Media

.