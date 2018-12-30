Barzal nets hat trick as Islanders end Leafs’ streak

Mathew Barzal scored three straight goals in less than eight minutes in the second period Saturday night, Robin Lehner earned his second shutout this season and the visiting New York Islanders defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-0.

The natural hat trick gave Barzal five goals over the past two games. He scored twice Friday night in a 6-3 win over the Ottawa Senators.

Lehner stopped 36 shots for his 10th career shutout.

Valtteri Filppula also scored a goal for the Islanders. Ryan Pulock added two assists as the Islanders stopped Toronto’s five-game winning streak. The Islanders have won three in a row and six of their past seven games.

John Tavares was playing his first game against the Islanders, his team for nine years before he signed with the Maple Leafs as a free agent during the offseason.

Former Maple Leafs Matt Martin and Leo Komarov were making their return to Toronto as Islanders, who acquired them in the offseason.

Maple Leafs backup goaltender Garret Sparks started his third straight game and made 24 saves. No. 1 goaltender Frederik Andersen is considered day-to-day with a groin injury. Kasimir Kaskisuo was the backup Saturday.

Filppula split the defense with a clever move inside the Toronto blue line to score his ninth goal this season at 9:35 of the first period. Michael Dal Colle and Pulock earned assists.

Barzal scored his first goal of the game on a tip in of Johnny Boychuk’s shot at 2:49 of the second period. Anthony Beauvillier also earned an assist.

The Islanders center scored his second goal of the game on a slap shot from the left circle on a power play at 4:56. Nick Leddy and Brock Nelson earned the assists. Toronto’s Andreas Johnsson was serving a holding penalty.

Barzal scored his third of the game — his second career NHL hat trick — and his 10th goal this season at 10:37 of the second on a wrist shot from the slot. Pulock picked up the assist.

—Field Level Media