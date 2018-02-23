Leafs drop Islanders on Bozak's shootout winner

EditorsNote: Minor edits throughout

Tyler Bozak scored the only goal of the shootout Thursday night as the Toronto Maple Leafs overcame a two-goal deficit to edge the New York Islanders 4-3 at Air Canada Centre.

Mitch Marner, Morgan Rielly and Auston Matthews also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have won three straight and eight of their last nine. Goalie Frederik Andersen recorded 32 saves in regulation and overtime before stopping all three shots he faced in the shootout.

Ryan Pulock, Mathew Barzal and Jordan Eberle scored for the Islanders, who lost their second straight but moved into a tie with the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Goalie Jaroslav Halak made 28 saves.

The Islanders took the lead by scoring twice in less than three minutes around the midway point of the first period.

Pulock opened the scoring at the 8:39 mark when he fired a sizzling slapshot from beyond the right faceoff circle that banged off the crossbar. Barzal then swooped in on a loose puck in the crease and backhanded a shot into the open right corner of the net with 11:45 left.

Marner won a staredown with Sebastian Aho to cut the gap in half with 2:21 left. Marner shuffled the puck for a few seconds until Aho darted to his right, at which point Marner fired a shot that sailed over Halak’s left shoulder.

The Maple Leafs tied the game 1:28 into the third when Rielly capped an end-to-end rush by firing a shot past a sliding Thomas Hickey and under the glove of Halak.

Overtime was necessitated after the teams traded bizarre goals. Eberle’s backhanded pass ticked off the pads of Andersen and trickled into the net at the 3:07 mark. Matthews forced the extra session with 3:29 left when he was credited with a goal after his shot bounced off the skate of New York defenseman Nick Leddy and past Halak.

-- Field Level Media