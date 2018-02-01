Leafs total 50 shots in 5-0 rout of Islanders

Five different players scored a goal apiece for Toronto on Wednesday night and goalie Frederik Andersen stopped all 28 shots he faced as the Maple Leafs returned from the All-Star break with a 5-0 rout of the New York Islanders at Air Canada Centre.

Kasperi Kapanen and Auston Matthews scored in the first period, Mitchell Marner and Travis Dermott scored in the second period and Justin Holl scored in the third for the Maple Leafs, who have won three straight. The goals by Dermott and Holl were the first of their NHL careers.

While the Maple Leafs peppered the Islanders with 50 shots, Andersen was rarely tested in earning his fourth shutout of the season and the 14th of his career. New York’s biggest threat came in the first two minutes of the third period, when Andersen turned back a point-blank backhanded attempt by center John Tavares.

Thomas Greiss made 45 saves for the Islanders, who lost for the second time in as many nights. New York fell to the Florida Panthers, 4-1, on Tuesday.

The scoring began with what amounted to an “own goal” for the Islanders 5:37 into the first. Mathew Barzal tried clearing the puck from in front of the net, but the puck bounced off Kapanen and skittered to the red line, where Barzal accidentally shoved it into the net.

The Maple Leafs doubled their lead with 6:21 left. Greiss turned back a semi-breakaway shot by Zach Hyman but was unable to stop the rebound by Matthews, whose shot sailed over Greiss’ glove hand.

Marner extended the lead to 3-0 just beyond the midway point of the second, when he was stationed in front of the net, took Nazem Kadri’s pass from the right faceoff circle and tucked the puck past Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy and Greiss with 9:28 remaining.

Dermott scored off a Barzal turnover deep in the Maple Leafs’ zone with 1:01 left in the second before Holt capped the scoring 3:42 into the third.

--Field Level Media