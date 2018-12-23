Leafs slam Rangers with 4 goals in 3rd period

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Eliminated extra tag line;

Mitch Marner had two goals and an assist in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs held on to defeat the visiting New York Rangers 5-3 Saturday night.

Patrick Marleau, Morgan Rielly and Andreas Johnsson also scored for the Maple Leafs, who scored four times in the third period en route to their third win in a row. John Tavares and Johnsson each added two assists.

Kevin Hayes and Neal Pionk each had a goal and an assist for the Rangers, and Chris Kreider added a goal.

Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen made 25 saves.

Alexandar Georgiev stopped 31 shots for New York.

Marleau notched his 10th goal this season with a deflection from the left circle of Rielly’s point shot at 2:58 of the first period.

The Maple Leafs held a 15-10 advantage in shots on goal after one period.

The Maple Leafs killed off Marleau’s holding penalty assessed at 1:10 of the second period, then went on the power play at 6:10 when Rangers defenseman Adam McQuaid received two minor penalties — holding and cross-checking. The Rangers survived the four-minute short-handed situation.

The Rangers tied the score at 15:00 of the second when Pionk wired a shot from the right point for his fifth goal this season after a cross-ice pass from Jimmy Vesey.

The Maple Leafs led in shots on goal 25-20 after two periods.

Toronto took a 2-1 lead at 1:37 of the third period on Johnsson’s eighth goal this season.

Rielly shot in his 12th goal this season from the left circle at 5:26 of the third to put Toronto ahead 3-1. Hayes retaliated at 6:34 for his 10th this season to trim the lead to 3-2.

Marner scored at 12:53, breaking in alone with a nifty move to restore the two-goal margin.

The Rangers crept within one again on Kreider’s 16th goal of the season at 16:19.

Marner added his 12th goal of the season into an empty net at 19:40.

Toronto’s Tyler Ennis left the game with an ankle injury and did not return.

—Field Level Media