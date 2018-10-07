Chabot scores twice as Senators beat Leafs

Thomas Chabot scored his second goal of the game early in the third period and the visiting Ottawa Senators went on to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 Saturday night.

Chabot broke through the defense to score from close in at 1:42 of the third after the Maple Leafs had tied the game at 3 late in the second period.

Mark Stone added an empty-net goal at 19:35 of the third period for Ottawa.

It was the first win of the season for the Senators (1-0-1), who were overtime losers Thursday in their season opener.

Dylan DeMelo and Chris Tierney also scored for the Senators, and Zack Smith added two assists.

Auston Matthews, Morgan Rielly and Mitchell Marner scored for the Maple Leafs (1-1-0).

Senators goaltender Craig Anderson made 34 saves.

Toronto’s Frederik Andersen stopped 19 shots.

The Senators scored on their second shot on goal with DeMelo sliding the puck along the ice from the right point through the five-hole at 9:42 of the first period.

Marner failed to convert a penalty shot at 14:13, when Anderson outwaited him to make a pad save.

The Maple Leafs had a 12-6 advantage in shots on goal in the first period.

Toronto scored twice in the first 70 seconds of the second period to lead 2-1.

Marner did some nifty work on the right side deep in Ottawa territory before setting up Rielly, who fired the puck from the lower left circle 29 seconds into the second.

Matthews scored his third goal of the season, a wrist shot that went under Anderson’s arm at 1:10.

Ottawa replied with two quick goals to take a 3-2 lead.

Chabot scored from the slot on his own rebound at 3:49 as Smith earned his second assist of the game.

Tierney put the Senators ahead at 4:27 on a snap shot from the left circle.

Marner’s power-play goal at 18:20 of the second tied the game, 20 seconds after Ottawa’s Ryan Dzingel was penalized for holding.

Toronto led in shots on goal 24-16 after two periods.

—Field Level Media