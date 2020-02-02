Leafs top Senators with Marner’s OT goal

EditorsNote: Updates Kapanen note in final graf

Feb 1, 2020; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) arrives at the Scotiabank Arena against the Ottawa Senators. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Mitch Marner scored a power play goal at 3:54 of overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Saturday night.

Toronto killed off an interference penalty to Tyson Barrie during the overtime then went on the power play with 1:20 to play when Ottawa’s Mike Reilly was called for interference.

Marner scored his 14th goal of the season on a slap shot.

Jason Spezza also scored for the Maple Leafs.

Mark Borowiecki scored for the Senators.

Michael Hutchinson, making his first start since Jan. 4, made 24 saves for Toronto. He had made two relief appearances since that start. He has won his past four starts.

Craig Anderson stopped 34 shots for Ottawa.

There were no goals in the first period. Toronto’s William Nylander was stymied on a breakaway and Ottawa’s Drake Batherson was foiled on a good attempt.

Toronto had a 10-6 advantage in shots on goal in the first period. Ottawa had a man advantage twice during the first period.

Borowiecki scored his seventh goal of the season at 6:08 of the second period on a slap shot from the boards and above the left circle. Dylan DeMelo and Batherson had assists.

Spezza scored his eight goal of the season at 10:41 of the second on a slap shot from the right circle during a power play. Rasmus Sandin and Zach Hyman earned assists. Batherson was serving a hooking penalty.

Toronto led 19-18 in shots on goal after two periods.

The Maple Leafs started the third period on the power play after Brady Tkachuk was penalized for high sticking at 19:40 of the second period. Anderson was forced to make one good save in the first minute of the third.

The Leafs dominated the final five minutes of the third period, but Anderson held them out.

Right winger Kasperi Kapanen and defenseman Travis Dermott (illness) were scratched from Toronto’s lineup. Kapanen’s absence was due to “internal accountability,” according to coach Sheldon Keefe. Kapanen will meet the media on Monday.

—Field Level Media