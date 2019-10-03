Matthews tallies twice as Leafs top Sens in opener

EditorsNote: A couple of minor fixes, including adding Maple Leafs wing to Connor Brown in 5th graf

Auston Matthews scored two goals, Ilya Mikheyev added a goal and an assist in his NHL debut, and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Ottawa Senators 5-3 Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Matthews has scored a goal in each of his first four career season openers, notching a total of nine goals in those games.

Frederik Gauthier and Trevor Moore also scored for the Maple Leafs, who got 23 saves from goaltender Frederik Andersen. Tyson Barrie added two assists.

Brady Tkachuk, Scott Sabourin (in his first NHL game) and Bobby Ryan scored for the Senators. Craig Anderson stopped 37 shots.

The Senators scored 25 seconds into the game, taking advantage of a Mitch Marner turnover in the Maple Leafs’ defensive zone. Former Maple Leafs wing Connor Brown made a goalmouth pass to Tkachuk, who shot through Andersen’s five-hole.

The Maple Leafs had the first three power plays of the game. After Toronto was held to one shot on its first man-advantage situation, Matthews and Marner hit goal posts on the second opportunity. Ottawa held off the Maple Leafs on their third power play as well.

The Maple Leafs struck twice early in the second period. Gauthier pushed in a rebound at 2:20 on Tyson Barrie’s attempt on goal. Moore had his shot go through Anderson’s five-hole at 4:42 after he was set up by Mikheyev.

Ottawa tied the score 69 seconds later when Sabourin scored from the edge of the crease on a pass from Filip Chlapik.

Ottawa had a goal nullified for offside after a video-review challenge before Toronto took a 3-2 lead at 8:02 of the second period. Matthews converted William Nylander’s pass after Morgan Rielly had pounced on a turnover in Toronto’s defensive zone.

Matthews scored a power-play goal on a pass from Marner at 14:50 of the middle period with Tkachuk off for tripping.

The Maple Leafs outshot the Senators 17-3 in the second period.

Barrie made a cross-ice pass to set up Mikheyev at 9:43 of the third period.

Ryan capped the scoring at 17:45 of the third.

During the pregame introductions, John Tavares was introduced as the Maple Leafs’ newly appointed team captain. Tavares later assisted on Matthews’ second goal.

