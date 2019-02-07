Rielly breaks tie as Leafs hold off Senators

Morgan Rielly scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs held off the visiting Ottawa Senators for a 5-4 victory Wednesday night.

Feb 6, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A general view of the arena and the team logo at center ice before the start of the Toronto Maple Leafs game against the Ottawa Senators at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Hyman and John Tavares each produced a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs, who won their third straight. Andreas Johnsson and Auston Matthews also scored. Mitch Marner added two assists.

Magnus Paajarvi scored twice and Matt Duchene and Thomas Chabot each scored once for the Senators, who have lost five in a row. Jean-Gabriel Pageau had two assists.

Frederik Andersen made 40 saves for Toronto.

Ottawa’s Craig Anderson stopped 25 shots.

Marner’s pass from the left circle connected with Hyman at the goalmouth and he tipped the puck in for his 10th goal of the season at 7:46 of the first period.

Paajarvi tied the game at 17:18 of the first, taking a pass from Pageau near the Toronto blue line, cutting through the middle and shooting from the right hash marks.

Ottawa led 2-1 at 1:35 of the second period on Duchene’s 22nd goal this season, a sharp-angled shot from the left of the net to the top corner. Ryan Dzingel set it up after taking a rebound from in front of the goal and nudging the puck back to Duchene.

Toronto tied it at 14:20 of the second on Johnsson’s 13th goal, on a backhander from the right circle. An attempted Ottawa clearance had bounced off the shaft of Frederik Gauthier’s stick to Johnsson.

Toronto led 3-2 after Matthews, who signed a five-year contract extension this week, notched No. 24, unassisted, at 16:29 of the second. He lugged the puck toward the goal and lost it before regaining it and scoring.

Tavares converted a goalmouth pass from Marner for his 32nd this season at 18:20 of the second to give Toronto a 4-2 lead.

Chabot scored his 11th goal, firing home a loose puck in the slot 40 seconds into the third period.

Paajarvi tied the game 4-4 at 3:59 of the third, knocking home Zack Smith’s rebound for his seventh goal this season.

Rielly restored Toronto’s lead with his 14th goal on a give-and-go with Hyman at 9:12 of the third.

—Field Level Media