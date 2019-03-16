Leafs come back from 3 down for wild win over Flyers

Jake Muzzin scored two goals and added an assist, Auston Matthews added another pair of goals and the host Toronto Maple Leafs rallied from a three-goal deficit to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 7-6 on Friday.

Mar 15, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton (21) battles for the puck with Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Martin Marincin (52) in the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Marleau, Zach Hyman and Martin Marincin each contributed one goal for the Maple Leafs, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Ron Hainsey, Nazem Kadri, William Nylander and Nikita Zaitsev each had two assists.

Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen stopped 23 of 29 shots on goal.

James van Riemsdyk paced the Flyers with a hat trick while Jake Voracek, Radko Gudas and Shayne Gostisbehere added one goal apiece.

Claude Giroux recorded three assists while Sean Couturier and Nolan Patrick added two assists each for the Flyers, who began the night five points out of a playoff spot.

Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott made 44 saves against a whopping 51 shots on goal.

Elliott made an incredible six saves, a couple while flat on the ice, during a Maple Leafs power play midway through the first period. Soon after, the Flyers responded when Voracek scored his 19th goal of the season for a 1-0 lead at 12:22.

The Maple Leafs tied the game at 1 when Marleau deflected a shot into the net at 17:45.

At 1:15 of the second, van Riemsdyk put the Flyers ahead 2-1. At 8:26, he scored again for a 3-1 lead. Hyman then pulled the Maple Leafs within 3-2 at 9:27.

The Flyers quickly regained the momentum with Gudas and Gostisbehere scoring 58 seconds apart for a 5-2 advantage.

Muzzin, who won a Stanley Cup with the Los Angeles Kings in 2014, scored at 16:08 to close Toronto within 5-3, then struck again at 18:11 with a nasty wrist shot to cut the deficit to 5-4 at the end of two periods.

The Maple Leafs scored their third straight to tie the game at 5-5 when Marincin found the net at 2:55 of the third for his first goal of the season.

Matthews scored at 15:00 and notched his second goal of the game 2:21 later for a 7-5 advantage.

After van Riemsdyk registered the hat trick at 18:46, he nearly tied the game in the waning seconds while the Flyers’ net was empty.

—Field Level Media