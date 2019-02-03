Maple Leafs rally for 3-2 win over Penguins

Zach Hyman scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period as the Toronto Maple Leafs came back to defeat the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 Saturday night.

Feb 2, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins forward Teddy Blueger (53) celebrates after scoring against Toronto Maple Leafs in the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Auston Matthews and Travis Dermott also scored goals for the Maple Leafs, who trailed 2-0 during the first period.

Jake Gardiner added two assists for Toronto and Dermott also had an assist.

Sidney Crosby and Teddy Blueger scored goals for the Penguins.

Garret Sparks made 28 stops for the Maple Leafs, who have won two of three games from the Penguins this season. Matt Murray made 30 saves in Pittsburgh’s goal.

Both teams were playing the second half of back-to-back games. Pittsburgh beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 Friday night and the Maple Leafs lost 3-2 in overtime against the Detroit Red Wings.

While Pittsburgh was playing its fourth game since last weekend’s All-Star Game, Toronto had been off since Jan. 23 before resuming action on Friday.

The Penguins led 2-1 after the first period.

Crosby notched his 23rd goal of the season from Kris Letang with a slap shot from the right circle on a power play at 10:01 of the first. Toronto’s Connor Brown was serving a high-sticking penalty.

Blueger picked his second goal this season — and the second in three career games — at 13:20 on a wrist shot from the left circle. Garrett Wilson and Olli Maatta earned the assists.

Matthews got Toronto on the board at 17:25 with his 23rd of the season from Dermott and Gardiner.

The Maple Leafs tied the game at 9:36 of the second period on Dermott’s fourth goal of the season. It came after Patrick Marleau drew the puck back from a faceoff in the left circle back to Gardiner, who fed Dermott.

Hyman’s ninth goal this season, scored from the low slot as he was falling at 16:06 of the second period, gave Toronto the 3-2 lead. The play was set up after Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly worked a give-and-go along the left side.

