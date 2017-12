C Auston Matthews sat out his third straight game Thursday with a lower-body injury. The Maple Leafs are 5-2-0 this season without their star forward.

G Frederik Andersen made 24 saves in Thursday’s 2-0 loss at Minnesota. Andersen fell to 17-10-1.

D Roman Polak played his 200th game in a Maple Leafs uniform Thursday night. In two stints with the Leafs, Polak has collected 11 goals and 36 points.