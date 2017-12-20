FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 21, 2017

Toronto Maple Leafs - PlayerWatch

D Nikita Zaitsev (lower body) was put on injured reserve after blocking a shot in the loss to Detroit on Friday. He could be out two weeks.

C Auston Matthews (upper body) missed his fifth straight game Tuesday against the Hurricanes.

D Martin Marincin was recalled by the Maple Leafs from the Marlies of the AHL but was not in uniform Tuesday against the Hurricanes in Toronto.

LW James van Riemsdyk contributed a goal and two assists to the Maple Leafs’ victory over the Hurricanes on Tuesday. His first-period goal was No. 20,000 in team history.

