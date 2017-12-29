Toronto Maple Leafs - PlayerWatch

RW Connor Brown scored an empty-net goal in Thursday’s 7-4 victory at Arizona.

C William Nylander had a goal and an assist in Thursday’s 7-4 victory at Arizona. Nylander made it 5-2 at 15:13, pouncing on a turnover by Oliver Ekman-Larsson and scoring an unassisted goal past a sprawling G Scott Wedgewood. Nylander recorded his 100th career point with an assist on Auston Matthews’ goal.

C Auston Matthews scored his first career goal in his native Arizona in Thursday’s 7-4 victory over the Coyotes. Matthews scored his 15th goal of the season. “It was a great feeling,” said Matthews, who grew up in nearby Scottsdale and was playing his second career game in the Phoenix area. “It was a pretty special goal.” Matthews has goals in each of his last two games after missing six games with concussion symptoms.

C Mitch Marner recorded a goal and two assists in Thursday’s 7-4 victory at Arizona. Marner has three goals in his past four games.

C Nazem Kadri left the game midway through the first period with an undisclosed injury and did not return. Coach Mike Babcock said he would be re-evaluated after the team’s flight to Colorado.

G Frederik Andersen made 30 saves in Thursday’s 7-4 victory at Arizona.

C Zach Hyman scored in Thursday’s 7-4 victory at Arizona.

LW Patrick Marleau had two goals and an assist in Thursday’s 7-4 victory at Arizona. Marleau’s goals came 6:08 apart in the second period as part of a three-goal outburst that gave Toronto a 6-2 lead.