Kucherov, Point power Lightning past Leafs

EditorsNote: rewords third and last grafs

Oct 10, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save during warm up against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Nikita Kucherov had two goals and two assists, Steven Stamkos had a goal and three assists, Brayden Point had two goals and an assist, and the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-3 on Thursday night.

Kevin Shattenkirk and Ondrej Palat also scored for the Lightning, who got 25 saves from goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. Anthony Cirelli added three assists.

Andreas Johnsson, John Tavares and Auston Matthews scored for Toronto. Frederik Andersen allowed seven goals on 28 shots. During the third period, he was replaced by Michael Hutchinson, who stopped all five shots he faced.

The Lightning led 4-3 after one period.

Point, who missed Tampa Bay’s previous three games this season after offseason hip surgery, jammed home a loose puck at 2:28 of the first with linemates Stamkos and Kucherov assisting.

Johnsson scored his first goal of the season on a one-timer at 4:19. Victor Hedman was off for cross-checking.

Tavares scored his first of the season, tipping in Justin Holl’s shot at 7:46 to put Toronto ahead 2-1.

The Lighting scored twice within 1:21 to regain the lead.

Kucherov scored his second this season on a power play at 11:24, a blast from above the left circle. Jason Spezza was off for slashing.

Shattenkirk scored his third this season, pouncing on a loose puck and skating around Toronto defenseman Morgan Rielly before putting in a backhander at 12:45.

Just after the Lightning had hit a post at the other end, Matthews notched his sixth goal this season at 17:56, stuffing in the rebound of Jake Muzzin’s shot to tie the game at 3.

Stamkos scored his third this season from low in the left circle on a power play at 19:17. Nic Petan was off for holding.

The Lightning had the only second-period goal with Point redirecting Kucherov’s shot at 10:46.

Slideshow (12 Images)

Palat scored his second this season at 3:56 of the third when his shot from the left circle bounced in off Toronto’s Kasperi Kapanen.

Kucherov left the penalty box after serving a penalty to score his third goal of the season at 6:57, after which Hutchinson replaced Andersen.

—Field Level Media