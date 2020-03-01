Marincin's first goal helps Leafs defeat Canucks

Defenseman Martin Marincin scored his first goal of the season 18 seconds into the third period to break a tie and the Toronto Maple Leafs went on to defeat the visiting Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Saturday night.

Frederik Gauthier, Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have won three games in a row. Tyson Barrie and Travis Dermott each added two assists for Toronto.

Frederik Andersen made 25 saves in goal for the Maple Leafs.

Tyler Motte and Tanner Pearson scored for the Canucks, who have lost two of the first three games on a four-game road trip.

Thatcher Demko made 26 saves for the Canucks.

Gauthier opened the scoring at 2:45 of the first period with his seventh goal of the season on a shot from the top of the right circle. It came after taking a pass from Barrie.

The Canucks tied things with their first shot of the game at 5:28 of the first on Motte’s fourth goal of the season, set up when Brandon Sutter tapped him a short pass in front of the net.

Matthews notched his team-leading 45th goal of the season from the left circle at 6:25 of the first after a pass from Dermott sent him on a rush down the wing.

Pearson scored his 19th of the season, tapping in Bo Horvat’s rebound at 11:01 of the first to tie the game again.

Toronto had a 9-7 edge in shots on goal in the first period.

Toronto had one unsuccessful power play in the first period.

Jake Virtanen hit the post for the Canucks in the final minute of what ended as a scoreless second period. The Maple Leafs outshot the Canucks 10-7 in the period.

Each team had a power play in the second period.

Toronto regained the lead 18 seconds into the third period when Marincin scored on the rebound of his own wrist shot for his first goal of the season.

Hyman scored his 21st goal of the season into an empty net at 18:06 of the third.

