Maple Leafs hang on to beat Golden Knights

Connor Brown, Mitch Marner and Nazem Kadri each scored one goal, and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Goaltender Frederik Anderson made 36 saves for the Maple Leafs, who had lost two in a row and four of their past five games at home.

Cody Eakin scored the goal for the Golden Knights, who have lost three of their past four games.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 18 saves for the Golden Knights.

The Knights lost center Erik Haula after he took a check from Patrick Marleau of Toronto about five minutes into the third period. Haula was removed from the ice on a stretcher with an apparent leg injury.

Brown scored his second goal of the season, unassisted, on a steal that resulted in his wrist shot from the slot at 5:30 of the first period.

Each team had a man-advantage situation during the first period. The Golden Knights had a 13-8 advantage in shots on goal after the first.

The Maple Leafs took a 2-0 lead nine seconds into the second period on Marner’s fifth goal of the season on a wrist shot following a pass from John Tavares. Zach Hyman also earned an assist.

Andersen made a superb glove save on a low shot with 23 seconds left in a hooking penalty to Marner that was assessed at 4:01 of the second.

Eakin scored his fourth goal of the season at 11:22 of the second from the edge of the crease after Shea Theodore shot from the left point. Jon Merrill picked up the other assist.

The Golden Knights led 31-16 in shots on goal after two periods.

The Golden Knights went on the power play at 11:26 of the third when Toronto’s Jake Gardiner was called for slashing, but the Maple Leafs were able to limit their chances.

The Golden Knights replaced Fleury with an added attacker with 2:33 to play in the third and Kadri scored his fourth goal of the season into the empty net with 34 seconds to play. Brown picked up an assist on the play to secure a two-point night.

Max Pacioretty was back in the Golden Knights lineup after missing four games with an upper-body injury.

