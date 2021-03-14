Jets own 3rd period in defeat of Maple Leafs

Adam Lowry scored in the third period to end a tie and the visiting Winnipeg Jets went on to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Saturday night in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Lowry, Mason Appleton and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg. Nikolaj Ehlers and Paul Stastny also scored for the Jets. Andrew Copp added two assists.

Jake Muzzin and William Nylander scored for Toronto.

The teams split the first two games of the series with Toronto’s win coming in overtime on Thursday.

Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen made 27 saves while Winnipeg backup goaltender Laurent Brossoit stopped 20 shots.

Toronto’s Pierre Engvall put the puck in the net at 1:28 of the first period but a goal was denied because of a hand pass.

Winnipeg opened the scoring with Appleton’s eighth goal of the season at 1:41 of the second period, deflecting a pass from Lowry. Appleton was breaking toward the net after Lowry had carried the puck into the Toronto zone.

The Maple Leafs answered with their first short-handed goal this season at 5:03 of the second. Muzzin scored from the high slot on a pass from Mitchell Marner, who appeared as if he was going to pass to Alexander Kerfoot. It was Muzzin’s second goal this season.

Nylander’s 12th goal of the season on a shot from the left circle at 7:12 of the second gave Toronto the lead.

Winnipeg tied the game at 16:34 of the second. Stastny deflected Scheifele’s shot from the blue line for his ninth goal of the season.

The Jets took the lead at 7:39 of the third period when Appleton passed from behind the net to Lowry, who notched his fifth goal of the season.

Ehlers scored his 14th goal from the left circle on a power play at 14:34 of the third. Morgan Rielly was off for interference.

Scheifele scored his 12th of the season on a five-on-three power play at 16:32.

--Field Level Media