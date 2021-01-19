Mitchell Marner's two goals guide Leafs over Jets

Mitchell Marner scored two goals and Frederik Andersen made 27 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs recorded a 3-1 victory over the visiting Winnipeg Jets on Monday.

Slideshow ( 18 images )

Both Marner and John Tavares scored during a lopsided second period that saw the Leafs outshoot Winnipeg by a 22-6 margin. Nine of those shots came during a power-play chance that resulted in the game’s first goal.

At 5:28 of the second frame, William Nylander sent a pass to an open Tavares in the slot. The Leafs captain fired the puck past goaltender Connor Hellebuyck for his third goal of the season.

The Maple Leafs’ power-play unit is off to a tremendous start, going 6-for-14 with the extra attacker this season. The Leafs have scored at least one power-play goal in all four games.

Marner increased Toronto’s lead to 2-0 at the 18:39 mark. Justin Holl’s initial shot was stopped Hellebuyck, but Marner was in position in front of the net to convert the rebound.

Kyle Connor scored just 34 seconds after Marner’s goal, giving the Jets renewed life at the end of an otherwise disastrous period.

Winnipeg pressed for the equalizer during the third period but couldn’t capitalize on either of two power plays in the final 20 minutes. The Jets went 0-for-4 on the power play.

Marner scored an empty-net goal at 19:37 of the third period to clinch the Leafs’ second consecutive victory. Marner has five points (three goals, two assists) over his past two games.

After struggling in his first two starts of the season, Andersen at least temporarily held off any talk of a goaltending controversy in Toronto by stopping 27 of 28 Winnipeg shots.

Hellebuyck played well in the losing effort, recording 35 saves.

Winnipeg forward Patrik Laine didn’t play Monday, and he is day-to-day due to an upper-body injury.

Jets defenseman Logan Stanley and Maple Leafs defenseman Mikko Lehtonen made their NHL debuts.

The Maple Leafs are 6-1-1 in their past eight games against the Jets, dating back to the 2016-17 season.

--Field Level Media