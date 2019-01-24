Kadri's hat trick lifts Leafs over Capitals

EditorsNote: rewords first, third and fourth grafs; fixes “Fedorov” in sixth graf and “26 seconds” in eighth graf

Nazem Kadri posted a hat trick plus an assist as the host Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Washington 6-3 on Wednesday night, handing the defending Stanley Cup champion Capitals a seventh consecutive loss.

Kadri scored once in the first period and added two more in the third as Toronto broke open a close game. He also had an assist on Nikita Zaitsev’s first goal of the season.

This was the final game before the All-Star break for both teams. The Maple Leafs broke a two-game losing streak but have still lost seven of their past 11 games.

Washington continues to struggle on defense, falling to 0-5-2 in its past seven and 3-7-3 in its past 13. The Capitals have allowed an opponent to get a hat trick in four of the last five games.

Washington led 2-1 in the second period and outshot Toronto 44-37 for the game but couldn’t score enough. Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen finished with 41 saves, while William Nylander added three assists.

The Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin scored a second-period goal to tie him with Sergei Fedorov as the leader in NHL points amongst Russian players with 1,179.

Also, Ovechkin was involved in a collision with teammate T.J. Oshie in the first period. Ovechkin was examined in concussion protocol but came back later in the period.

Nicklas Backstrom gave Washington a 1-0 lead on his power-play goal with 1:13 left in the first period. However, Kadri tied it with 26 seconds remaining in the period by knocking a puck past goalie Braden Holtby from the crease.

Ovechkin gave Washington a 2-1 lead with his 37th goal of the season early in the second period before the Maple Leafs took command.

Toronto tied the game on Zaitsev’s goal with 6:49 to go in the period.

The Maple Leafs then took the lead for good when Auston Matthews scored on a quick shot from the left circle. That power-play goal came with 3:41 remaining in the second and let Toronto take a 3-2 lead into the third period.

Kadri then scored at 2:10 and again just past the halfway point of the third period, stretching the Maple Leafs’ edge to 5-2.

Matt Niskanen added a late third-period Washington goal, and Mitchell Marner did the same for the Leafs.

—Field Level Media