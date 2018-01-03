Surging Ducks shut out Canucks

Ryan Getzlaf scored a goal and added two assists Tuesday night as the Anaheim Ducks won for the fifth time in six games, posting a 5-0 shutout of the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Rikard Rakell added a goal and an assist, and Josh Manson was credited with three assists. Ducks goalie Ryan Miller (5-1-4) turned away all 31 shots that got to him for his second shutout of the season.

Anaheim (19-14-8) is trending upward with the return of a number of key veterans who have spent various parts of the season on injured reserve. The trade at the end of November that added center Adam Henrique from the New Jersey Devils also has given the forward lines much-needed depth and some more skill.

Henrique paid another dividend 56 seconds into this game, scoring on a bad-angle shot from the goal line as goalie Anders Nilsson failed to cover the right post. It was his ninth goal, with defenseman Hampus Lindholm drawing the first of his two assists.

Rakell made it 2-0 at 13:44 of the first period with his 15th goal, Getzlaf and Andrew Cogliano registering the helpers.

Getzlaf upped the advantage to 3-0 at 5:00 of the second period when he tipped Lindholm’s point blast for just his third marker of the season. That killed what momentum Vancouver built from a solid territorial edge over the period’s first 4 1/2 minutes.

The Ducks turned it into a laugher early in the third period. Antoine Vermette netted his eighth goal 20 seconds into the period, Getzlaf earning his third point of the game with the primary helper. Vermette’s marker was the 5,000th in franchise history.

Derek Grant tacked on his eighth goal at 7:21, Manson bagging his final assist of the evening to finish the scoring.

Nilsson (6-6-1) stopped 15 of 19 shots before getting the hook after Vermette’s goal as the Canucks (16-19-5) ate their seventh loss in eight games. Jacob Markstrom saved seven of eight shots in relief of Nilsson.

Vancouver played its last home game until Jan. 23. The Canucks play seven straight on the road with their mandatory five-day bye tossed in for good measure.

