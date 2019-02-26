Horvat nets pair as Canucks blank Ducks

EditorsNote: fixes to “first NHL start” in sixth graf

Bo Horvat scored twice, and Elias Pettersson supplied two assists as the Vancouver Canucks dumped the visiting Anaheim Ducks 4-0 on Monday night.

Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom stopped 29 shots for his first shutout of the season and just the third of his career. Markstrom earned his 23rd win of the season, matching the career-high total that he recorded last season.

Nikolay Goldobin and Alex Biega also scored for the Canucks, who ended their losing streak at three games while handing the Ducks their third consecutive loss.

Horvat now has a career-high 23 goals on the season.

Ducks goaltender Kevin Boyle posted 25 saves on 29 shots.

Boyle received another start against the Canucks after blanking them in his first NHL start on Feb. 13. However, Vancouver solved him early this time.

Goldobin, who had been the subject of trade speculation prior to Monday’s NHL dealing deadline, put the Canucks on the scoreboard first as he wired in a wrist shot from right wing off the left post 8:04 into the game. The goal was Goldobin’s first in nine games and only his second since Dec. 9.

Biega put the Canucks ahead 2-0 at 16:40 of the first period as his long shot fooled Boyle.

Horvat gave the Canucks a 3-0 advantage on a power play 2:22 into the second period as he jammed in his own rebound from beside the net. The man-advantage marker was only Vancouver’s fifth in the past 20 games.

Horvat padded the Canucks’ lead at 7:12 of the third period, converting Josh Leivo’s pass from the corner.

Defenseman Luke Schenn made his debut for the Canucks as a result of fellow rearguard Erik Gudbranson’s trade to Pittsburgh earlier Monday. Schenn, 29, was promoted recently from the minors after being acquired from the Ducks in a trade earlier this month. He played eight games for Anaheim this season.

Coincidentally, Michael Del Zotto, the player acquired by Anaheim in return for Schenn, was shipped to St. Louis earlier Monday for a 2019 sixth-round draft choice.

Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf missed his third consecutive game because of an upper-body injury.

—Field Level Media