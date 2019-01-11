Panik pushes Coyotes past Canucks in OT

EditorsNote: fixes “Hinostroza” in fourth graf

Richard Panik’s second goal of the game, at 4:10 of overtime, gave the visiting Arizona Coyotes a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Panik beat Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom to the blocker side on Arizona’s only shot of the extra session.

The Coyotes posted their second straight win following three consecutive losses. The Canucks took their third consecutive loss.

Nick Cousins and Conor Garland tallied for the Coyotes in regulation time. Vinnie Hinostroza and Jakob Chychrun each posted a pair of assists, and Panik also had an assist.

Sven Baertschi led the Canucks with two goals while Adam Gaudette supplied a single marker.

Arizona goaltender Darcy Kuemper recorded 33 saves on 36 shots. Markstrom stopped 18 of 22 shots.

The Canucks did not register their first shot of the game until there were 4 1/2 minutes left in the scoreless opening period.

Panik opened the scoring 1:26 into the second period as he put a snap shot behind Markstrom. Baertschi drew the Canucks even just over a minute later, but Cousins restored the Coyotes’ lead midway through the period.

Gaudette, playing his first game after being recalled from Utica of the AHL, created a 2-2 deadline with 33 seconds left in the middle frame. The rookie whipped home a loose puck after Ben Hutton’s point shot was knocked down in front of the Arizona net.

Gaudette was ecstatic after his third career NHL goal, but his giveaway led to Garland’s goal midway through the third period. Garland tapped in a pass from Alex Galchenyuk on a two-on-one after Gaudette’s miscue near the Vancouver blue line.

The goal was Garland’s fourth in three games. The 22-year-old Scituate, Mass., native has scored more goals than any other Coyote since Dec. 22.

However, Baertschi’s second goal of the night created a 3-3 deadlock with 4:25 left in the final frame. On a play similar to Gaudette’s goal, he put in a loose puck after Troy Stecher’s shot from the point was blocked.

Thousands of Vancouver fans were prevented from watching the game on TV due a local cable provider’s technical issues.

—Field Level Media