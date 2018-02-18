Canucks chase Rask with 4-goal first, rout Bruins

Former Bruin Loui Eriksson scored two goals, including the first of four opening-period tallies for the Vancouver Canucks, in a 6-1 rout of the Boston Bruins on Saturday night at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Eriksson’s ninth and 10th lamp-lighters of the season were accompanied by goals from Daniel Sedin (15), Bo Horvat (15), Sven Baertschi (13) and Nic Dowd (2) for Vancouver. The Canucks had lost two straight and six of seven coming in.

Tim Schaller scored his 10th goal to account for Boston’s only tally. Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask gave up four goals on eight shots before being pulled in favor of backup Anton Khudobin, who finished with 13 saves.

Boston had won back-to-back games and six of seven (6-1-0) since its 18-game points streak ended.

Canucks goalie Anders Nilsson had 44 saves. Nillson was in net and gave up four goals in Vancouver’s 6-3 loss to Boston in their first meeting of the season on Oct. 19.

Both Eriksson and Sedin had multi-point games for the Canucks, who enjoyed points from eight different skaters.

Boston outshot Vancouver 45-23.

Eriksson tapped in a feed from Sedin right in front of the crease to open the scoring for the Canucks with an even 18 minutes left in the first period.

Vancouver kept up the pressure with goals from Sedin (at 10:54), Horvat (11:50) and Baertschi (18:39) to knock Rask out of the game.

Dowd’s strike just 2:44 into the second marked the only goal of the middle period.

Schaller gave the Bruins a little life with his tally 2:57 into the third, but Eriksson restored the five-goal advantage with his second goal at 11:53 of the period.

Boston continues its five-game road trip Monday at Calgary. Vancouver hosts Colorado on Tuesday before starting a three-game trip.

