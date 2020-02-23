Canucks explode for 9 goals, end Bruins’ win streak

Tyler Toffoli scored his first two goals for Vancouver since being acquired in a trade with Los Angeles earlier in the week, and added an assist as the host Canucks put an end to the league-leading Boston Bruins’ five-game winning streak with a 9-3 victory Saturday night.

Defenseman Troy Stecher had a goal and two assists and J.T. Miller had three helpers for the Canucks, who snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 3-4-2 in their past nine games.

Bo Horvat, Adam Gaudette, Tanner Pearson, Loui Eriksson, Elias Pettersson and Jake Virtanen also scored for the Canucks, and goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 34 saves. Alex Edler and Quinn Hughes added two assists apiece.

Boston’s David Pastrnak scored twice, breaking a tie with Toronto’s Auston Matthews for the NHL lead in goals. Pastrnak’s third-period goal was his 45th of the season. Chris Wagner also scored for the Bruins.

Boston goalie Tuukka Rask, who entered the game with a league-leading 2.04 goals against average, was lifted 6:28 into the third period after allowing six goals on 27 shots. Jaroslav Halak mopped up and allowed three goals on eight shots.

Stecher opened the scoring at 4:14 of the first period before Pastrnak tied it at 7:06. Horvat’s power-play goal at 11:08 of the period gave the Canucks a 2-1 lead.

Vancouver scored three unanswered goals in the second period to pull away. Gaudette scored at 5:32, Pearson at 14:48 and Eriksson, the former Bruins player, at 15:39.

Pettersson scored 46 seconds into the third to make it 6-1 before Pastrnak scored at 6:28 and Wagner at 8:11 to pull the Bruins within three.

Toffoli tallied at 11:10 and 13:03 of the third and Virtanen capped the scoring at 18:15.

The game included a fight between Boston’s Charlie Coyle and Horvat, and a wrestling match between Zdeno Chara and the Canucks’ Tyler Myers.

