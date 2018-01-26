Sabres' Lehner posts second consecutive shutout

Robin Lehner made 30 saves for his second consecutive shutout as the visiting Buffalo Sabres blanked the Vancouver Canucks 4-0 on Thursday night.

Sam Reinhart, Nicholas Baptiste, Kyle Okposo and Johan Larsson scored for the Sabres as they extended their win streak in Western Canada to three games.

Lehner posted his third shutout of the season, exceeding the two he mustered in 2016-17, but he faced few serious tests. The Canucks were shut out for the second time in three games.

Vancouver goaltender Jacob Markstrom bore the loss, stopping 22 of the 25 shots he faced.

Both teams entered the game fresh off one-sided victories on Tuesday night, but after scoring four goals in the first period against the Los Angeles Kings, the Canucks generated little offense in the opening 20 minutes Thursday.

The Sabres, on the other hand, looked like the team that had blanked the Edmonton Oilers 5-0. Reinhart opened the scoring only 4:27 into the game, backhanding a rebound over Markstrom.

The marker was Reinhart’s seventh point in four games.

Baptiste gave the Sabres a 2-0 lead on a rush up the middle at 12:49 of the second period. Buffalo made good on a quick counterattack after Canucks winger Jake Virtanen turned the puck over on a blind pass at the Sabres’ blue line while his teammates were going off for a line change.

The goal was the first of the season for Baptiste, 22, who has spent most of his career in the minors since being drafted by the Sabres in the third round (69th overall) in 2013. Thursday marked only his 20th NHL game.

Okposo put the Sabres up 3-0 on a power play at 16:37 of the third period as he jammed in a rebound. The winger continued a hot scoring pace that has seen him produce 16 points in 11 games.

Canucks coach Travis Green then decided to pull goaltender Markstrom early, with the Canucks on a power play, but Larsson scored a short-handed marker by firing a loose puck from in front of his own net into the vacated Vancouver cage.

--Field Level Media