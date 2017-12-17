Preview: Flames at Canucks

After ending a four-game slide last time out, the Vancouver Canucks hope to begin a winning streak when they continue their four-game homestand Sunday against the Calgary Flames. Vancouver was trounced by Nashville in the opener of the string at Rogers Arena on Wednesday but bounced back by edging San Jose in overtime two nights later.

Markus Granlund scored twice and Sam Gagner tallied at 4:34 of the extra session as Vancouver ended its 11-game winless streak against the Sharks (0-9-2). The Canucks are looking to split the four-game season series against Calgary, which posted a 5-2 victory in Vancouver on Oct. 14. The Flames’ losing streak reached three games (0-2-1) on Saturday, when they dropped a 2-0 decision to Nashville at home. Calgary has not won since Dec. 9, when it skated to a 4-2 home triumph over the Canucks.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Sportsnet

ABOUT THE FLAMES (16-14-3): Sean Monahan leads the team with 17 goals but hasn’t scored in the last four games after tallying three in three contests. TJ Brodie tops Calgary defensemen with 16 points and needs three to reach 200 for his career. The 27-year-old is in a major slump, however, as he has been kept off the scoresheet in seven straight games and 13 of his last 14.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (15-14-4): Granlund, who scored a career-high 19 goals last season, entered Friday with four in 31 games this campaign before registering his fifth two-goal performance in the NHL. Brock Boeser recorded his team-best and NHL rookie-leading 17th tally in the win over San Jose. The 20-year-old right wing is riding a five-game point streak and has scored a goal in four of the contests.

OVERTIME

1. Monahan is tied for the league lead with six game-winning goals - two fewer than the rest of the Flames’ roster.

2. Vancouver captain Henrik Sedin has notched five of his team-leading 20 assists over his last three games, including three in his last contest.

3. Calgary RW Jaromir Jagr (lower body) returned to the lineup Saturday after missing five games and registered two shots in 12 minutes, 48 seconds of ice time.

PREDICTION: Flames 2, Canucks 1