Canucks hold off Flames behind Thatcher Demko's 38 saves

Tyler Myers, Brock Boeser and Travis Hamonic each collected one goal and an assist to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 4-2 victory over the visiting Calgary Flames on Tuesday, as the clubs took one more step to finally ending their seasons.

Nils Hoglander also scored for the Canucks (23-28-4, 50 points), while goaltender Thatcher Demko made 38 saves. William Lockwood, a 2016 third-round draft choice, made his NHL debut in the Vancouver win.

Andrew Mangiapane and Matthew Tkachuk scored late goals in the loss and Louis Domingue, who made his first start since March 1, 2020 as a member of the Canucks, stopped 20 shots for the Flames (25-27-3, 53 points), who saw their modest three-game winning streak snapped.

The clubs will conclude their seasons when they meet Wednesday afternoon in Calgary.

Hamonic, who spent three seasons with the Flames before joining the Canucks as a free agent last offseason, netted his second goal in as many games just before the midway point of the first period. He gained control of a bouncing puck at the left faceoff dot and rang a shot off the inside of the far post for his third goal of the season.

Hoglander doubled the lead with his 13th goal of the season just before the first intermission. The rookie picked up a loose puck in the slot and found the mark with 48.6 seconds remaining the opening frame.

Myers, who had a second-period goal taken away due to an offsides review, made it a 3-0 game midway through the third period when he joined a rush and buried a shot from the slot.

Mangiapane spoiled Demko’s shutout bid with 3:22 remaining in regulation. Thanks to some great work by Milan Lucic on the forecheck, Mangiapane gained the puck at the doorstep and tallied in his third consecutive game and 17th time this season, which ties his career high. Adam Ruzicka, playing his second NHL game for the Flames, collected an assist on the goal and earned his first big-league point.

Tkachuk made it a one-goal game when he pounced on a rebound for his 14th goal of the season with 60 seconds remaining, but Boeser’s empty-net goal soon after quashed any comeback hopes and rounded out the scoring.

--Field Level Media