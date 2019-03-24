Giordano supplies points as Flames burn Canucks

EditorsNote: Adds time element of Stecher’s exit

Mar 23, 2019; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson (40) blocks a shot on net with his foot during the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Giordano scored a goal and assisted on Calgary’s other two goals as the visiting Flames beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Saturday night.

The Western Conference-leading Flames (47-21-7) posted their sixth win in seven games. The Canucks (32-33-10) saw their win streak end at three games.

Garnet Hathaway and Andrew Mangiapane also scored for the Flames.

Hathaway and Derek Ryan assisted on Giordano’s goal. Calgary’s fourth line of Mangiapane, Hathaway and Ryan figured in all three goals after accounting for a pair in a win over Ottawa on Thursday night.

Brock Boeser scored for the Canucks.

Flames goaltender Mike Smith stopped 27 of 28 shots. Vancouver counterpart Jacob Markstrom recorded 28 saves on 31 shots.

Giordano opened the scoring midway through the first period as he one-timed a backdoor pass from Ryan. The goal extended Giordano’s point streak to seven games.

Giordano’s interception of a Vancouver clearing attempt led to Calgary’s second goal late in the second period. He skated the puck into the Canucks’ end from the neutral zone and fed Hathaway, who put a backhand through Markstrom at 17:08.

The goal was Hathaway’s second in two games. He has now scored in three of the past five contests.

Boeser cut Vancouver’s deficit in half on a power play 38 seconds into the third period. His fluttering shot from the high slot beat Smith low to the glove side as Canucks center Bo Horvat screened him.

Boeser now has points in nine consecutive games and goals in the past two.

Mangiapane restored Calgary’s two-goal lead about 7 1/2 minutes later as he one-timed a pass from Giordano.

A brief melee ensued with 1:36 left in the game after Canucks defenseman Alex Edler checked Smith while the goaltender was playing the puck along the end boards. Smith’s mask came flying off, and all five skaters from both teams convened along the side boards. But no fisticuffs resulted.

Edler received a goaltender interference penalty. Also, Canucks defenseman Troy Stecher took an Elias Lindholm shot in the face. Stecher, who wears a visor, appeared to be cut and rushed to the dressing room in the game’s final minute.

Flames winger James Neal returned to the lineup after missing 17 games with an undisclosed upper-body injury.

—Field Level Media