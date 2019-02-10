Pettersson's shootout goal leads Canucks past Flames

Jacob Markstrom stopped 44 shots through overtime and all three attempts in the shootout as the host Vancouver Canucks claimed a 4-3 shootout win over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.

Feb 9, 2019; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN;

Rookie Elias Pettersson scored the lone goal in the shootout as the Canucks snapped a three-game losing skid. Pettersson also collected two assists, giving him eight points in four games against the Flames this season and 50 overall on the season.

The last three first-year players to collect 50 points or more through the first 45 games of their career are Alex Ovechkin, Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby.

Vancouver’s Bo Horvat opened the scoring just 44 seconds into what turned into a see-saw affair. Shortly after the face-off, Chris Tanev sent the puck to Horvat alone at the side of the net, and Horvat quickly tallied his 19th goal of the season.

Calgary’s Elias Lindholm tied the game at the 6:39 mark with his 24th of the year. Lindholm was untouched at the doorstep when he got the puck and quickly snapped the shot into the cage.

Josh Leivo restored Vancouver’s lead at 12:58 of the first period. On a rush, Leivo worked to the high slot and toe dragged before snapping a five-hole shot for his 11th of the year.

Again the Flames drew even when Sam Bennett scored 37 seconds later to make it a 2-2 game. Bennett was at the doorstep when a bounding puck was sent to the net, and he batted the rebound into the goal for his 10th of the year.

Andrew Mangiapane netted his first NHL goal to give the Flames a lead 13:19 into the second period. Mangiapane unloaded a one-timer on Noah Hanifin’s pass.

However, Brock Boeser replied 112 seconds later with his 19th of the year, a sniper’s shot when he was left alone in the left circle, to set the stage for overtime.

David Rittich made 22 saves for the Flames, who have one win in their last four games (1-2-1), but still sit atop the Western Conference standings.

Calgary, which left the building lamenting a wasted four-minute power play midway through the third period, has lost all three games that have gone to a shootout this season.

