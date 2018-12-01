Benn helps Stars rally past Canucks

EditorsNote: Makes a few updates, adds a few extra stats

Jamie Benn scored a goal and assisted on the winner as the Dallas Stars posted a 2-1 comeback victory over the host Vancouver Canucks on Saturday afternoon.

Benn, who also had two points Wednesday after posting just two over his previous five games, set up Alexander Radulov for the winning goal with 3:23 left in the game — just over six minutes after creating a 1-1 tie.

The Stars (14-10-3) posted their second straight win, while the Canucks (11-15-3) suffered their third straight loss and the 11th in 12 games.

Bo Horvat scored for the Canucks.

Stars netminder Ben Bishop recorded 24 saves on 25 shots in his first game back after missing five games with an undisclosed lower-body injury. He moved to 9-5-1 this season.

Canucks goaltender Anders Nilsson stopped 25 of 27 shots. Nilsson, sidelined for an extended period with a broken finger, made only his second start since Oct. 25.

Horvat opened the scoring 15:18 into the game as he flipped in Antoine Roussel’s bouncing pass during a rush. The Canucks had a chance to extend their lead early in a scoreless second period, but Bishop foiled Brock Boeser on a breakaway.

Benn created a tie midway through the third period as he tapped in Miro Heiskanen’s rebound while coming around the net. The Canucks challenged the goal on grounds that Tyler Seguin and Radulov had interfered with Nilsson, but it was allowed to stand.

The Stars clinched the win as Radulov took Benn’s pass from the side boards and beat Nilsson with a backhand deke after the Stars captain prevented the Canucks from clearing the puck.

