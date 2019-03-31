Canucks' Granlund scores in shootout to beat Stars

EditorsNote: A few tweaks in third graf, other minor changes

Mar 30, 2019; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) blocks a shot on net by Dallas Stars forward Alexander Radulov (47) during the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Markus Granlund’s goal in the eighth round of the shootout gave the Vancouver Canucks a 3-2 home-ice win over the Dallas Stars on Saturday night.

Granlund slipped the puck through Dallas goaltender Anton Khudobin’s legs. Granlund was the lone scorer in the shootout.

The Canucks (34-35-10, 78 points) won their second straight game, but the victory was moot because they were eliminated from NHL playoff contention on Friday. The Stars (41-31-7, 89 points) missed a chance to clinch a postseason berth, as they suffered their first loss in four games and their first road setback in eight games.

Tim Schaller and Sven Baertschi also scored for the Canucks, who pulled out the win after squandering a 2-0 lead.

Andrew Cogliano and Alexander Radulov tallied for the Stars, both in the third period.

Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 38 of 40 shots, while Khudobin blocked 29 of 31.

Schaller opened the scoring 4:52 into the game as he came around the net and tucked a shot behind Khudobin. The Canucks winger now has three goals on the season — all against the Stars. He scored his first two in a 3-2 road win over the Stars on March 17.

Baertschi gave the Canucks a 2-0 lead at 11:16 of the first period, as he scored on a wrist shot from the right wing following a Dallas turnover in the neutral zone. It was Baertschi’s first goal since Jan. 23. He has missed most of the season due to concussion issues.

Baertschi drew back into the lineup after sitting out Thursday’s win over Los Angeles for precautionary reasons, following a 23-game absence due to post-concussion syndrome. He missed an additional 30 games earlier in the season.

Baertschi replaced winger Jake Virtanen, who sustained an undisclosed lower-body injury against Los Angeles on Thursday and is listed as day-to-day.

Following a scoreless middle frame, Cogliano cut the Dallas deficit in half at 9:14 of the third period. Radulov created a 2-2 deadlock about five minutes later, redirecting John Klingberg’s pass through Markstrom.

The Canucks goaltender preserved the tie with two key saves with just over a minute left in regulation time, foiling Tyler Seguin on a one-timer from the slot and getting a pad down to deny Roope Hintz from in close.

—Field Level Media