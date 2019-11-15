Surging Stars double up Canucks

Tyler Seguin had a goal and an assist as the Dallas Stars extended their points streak to seven games with a 4-2 victory against the host Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Nov 14, 2019; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Dallas Stars forward Corey Perry (10) screens Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) during the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Dowling, Blake Comeau and Alexander Radulov also scored for the Stars, who are 6-0-1 over their past seven games and 9-1-1 after opening the season 1-7-1. Joe Pavelski notched two assists, and goaltender Anton Khudobin made 32 saves to improve to 4-0-2 in his career against Vancouver.

Jake Virtanen and Troy Stecher scored for the Canucks, who dropped to 1-4-1 in their past six games. Goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 25 of 29 shots.

Seguin scored what proved to be the winner at 18:29 of the second period, snapping a 2-2 tie.

A blocked Canucks shot at the blue line led to a three-on-one break. Seguin took the puck down the left wing and made a drop pass for Pavelski, who then fed the puck to Miro Heiskanen at the top of the crease. Instead of shooting, Heiskanen slid the puck back to Seguin, who had continued to skate to the net, at the left post. Seguin lifted a shot over a sprawling Markstrom for his fourth goal of the season.

Radulov scored on a two-on-one break with Pavelski at 17:24 of the third to clinch the victory.

Dowling gave the Stars a 1-0 first-period lead with his second career NHL goal — and second in as many nights after also tallying in a 3-1 victory Thursday in his hometown of Calgary. Dowling took a pass from Seguin on a two-on-one, put a deke on Markstrom and waited for the goalie to go down before lifting a shot over his left pad.

Both teams scored twice in the second period.

Comeau gave the Stars a 2-0 lead with his first of the season at 4:03. Comeau skated the puck into the zone before making his way past a defender. While falling to the ice, Comeau put a backhanded shot past Markstrom.

Virtanen got the Canucks on the board at 5:21, scoring off the rebound of a shot by teammate Tanner Pearson.

Stecher tied the score at 11:30 of the period, with a wrist shot from the right point that made its way through a maze of players in front and past Khudobin.

