Pettersson delivers for Canucks in rally past Red Wings

Elias Pettersson scored a goal and added an assist in his first game back from a knee injury as the host Vancouver Canucks came back to beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Sunday.

Antoine Roussel scored the winning goal at 13:13 of the third period as he tipped in Jake Virtanen’s pass into the middle. That came less than six minutes after Bo Horvat tied the game at 2-2.

The Canucks earned their second straight win while handing the Wings their second consecutive loss. Detroit continued its recent habit of squandering late leads.

Frans Nielsen and Thomas Vanek each had a goal and an assist for the Red Wings.

Vancouver goaltender Jacob Markstrom stopped 35 of 37 shots as the Red Wings controlled play most of the game. Detroit counterpart Jonathan Bernier stopped 28 of 31 shots while suffering his fourth straight loss.

Pettersson returned to Vancouver’s lineup after missing five games since getting hurt Jan. 3 in Montreal. The 20-year-old rookie quickly made his presence felt as he opened the scoring midway through the first period on a mid-air deflection of Brock Boeser’s long shot. It was only Vancouver’s second shot of the game.

Nielsen created a 1-1 tie at 8:34 of the second period as he one-timed Anthony Mantha’s cross-ice pass during a rush.

Vanek, a former Canuck, redirected Danny DeKeyser’s pass behind Markstrom from the edge of his crease at 14:24 of the middle frame. Nielsen earned the second assist on the play.

The Red Wings were playing their second road game in three days, but they still managed to pump Markstrom with 30 shots in the first 40 minutes.

The Canucks received a power play 4:43 into the third period as Vanek was penalized for tripping Troy Stecher. The hosts could not produce an equalizer while keeping the puck in the Detroit zone during most of the man-advantage opportunity.

But Horvat created a 2-2 tie at 7:27 as he wristed home a loose puck after Pettersson’s shot was blocked. The goal was Horvat’s first since Dec. 20.

—Field Level Media