Canucks cap unbeaten homestand with win over Wings

Oct 15, 2019; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat (53) screens Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) during the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

J.T. Miller scored two power-play goals, and Thatcher Demko made 26 saves to win his first start of the season as the Vancouver Canucks capped an unbeaten homestand with a 5-1 victory against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.

Elias Pettersson and Alexander Edler each had a goal and two assists for Vancouver, which improved to 3-0 at Rogers Arena.

Troy Stecher also scored for the Canucks, who were 3-for-5 with the man advantage, and Brock Boeser added three assists.

Dylan Larkin scored the lone goal for Detroit, and goaltender Jonathan Bernier stopped 27 of 32 shots.

Demko was playing in place of Jacob Markstrom, who started each of Vancouver’s first four games. Markstrom was granted a leave of absence Tuesday to deal with a family matter. He is expected to rejoin the Canucks this weekend on their four-game road trip.

Larkin gave the Red Wings a lead just 30 seconds into the game. Anthony Mantha gathered the puck off the side boards and found Larkin, who already has two goals and five assists this season, wide open in the slot. Larkin beat Demko one-on-one with a nifty move. Tyler Bertuzzi also got an assist.

The Canucks tied it at 17:58 of the period. Jake Virtanen made a spinning pass to Stecher, whose shot from the right faceoff circle beat Bernier.

Vancouver broke the game open with a three-goal second period.

Edler gave the Canucks the lead with a power-play goal on a shot from the point at 1:13, thanks to Miller’s screen in front of the Detroit net.

Pettersson made it 3-1 at 3:48. He drove over the blue line and dropped the puck for Boeser, who fed Tyler Myers at the point. Bernier stopped Myers’ shot, but Pettersson batted the rebound out of the air and into the net.

Miller scored a power-play goal at 12:45, tipping a point shot from Edler over Bernier’s catching glove.

Miller capped the scoring with a power-play goal from between the circles at 13:23 of the third.

—Field Level Media