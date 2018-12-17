Canucks power play cools off Oilers in Vancouver

EditorsNote: 8th graf, to tighten up extra spaces between words

Brock Boeser scored a goal and added two assists as the host Vancouver Canucks beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2, ending Edmonton’s streak of games earning at least one point at six.

The Canucks won for the fifth time in six contests. The Oilers suffered only their third loss in their last 11 games.

Boeser’s performance came on the heels of a two-point game the night before in a win over Philadelphia. Alex Edler, Elias Pettersson and Bo Horvat also scored for Vancouver, Pettersson netting the winner and Horvat scoring into an empty net with 1:42 to play.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Alex Chiasson scored for Edmonton.

The Canucks scored on 3 of 5 power plays while the Oilers failed to convert on their lone man advantage.

Vancouver goaltender Jacob Markstrom stopped 20 of 22 shots. Edmonton counterpart Mikko Koskinen stopped 26 of 29. Markstrom also started against the Flyers on Saturday, winning 5-1.

Neither team managed to score in the first period, but play quickly opened up in the second. Nugent-Hopkins put the Oilers on the scoreboard at 1:40 of the middle frame on a shot from the slot after the teams gave the puck to each other a few times in the Vancouver end.

Edler drew the Canucks even on a power play at 11:49 as he one-timed Boeser’s pass from the end boards. The goal came only nine seconds into the first penalty of rookie Caleb Jones’ NHL career, for holding.

Boeser put the Canucks ahead 2-1 on another power play less than three minutes later as he fired in a wrist shot after taking a pass from Ben Hutton mid-ice and weaving his way into Edmonton’s zone The goal gave Boeser six in the past five games. Markstrom also drew an assist on the play after sending the puck ahead to Hutton. Edmonton’s Kevin Gravel was serving a delay-of-game penalty at the time.

The Canucks outshot the Oilers 15-4 in the second.

Pettersson put the Canucks ahead 3-1 at 3:04 of the third period on another power play brought on by a delay-of-game penalty, this time to Adam Larsson. The Canucks rookie beat Koskinen with a quick shot to the short side.

The goal extended Pettersson’s points streak to seven games. He has 13 points in that span.

Chiasson reduced Edmonton’s deficit to 3-2 with 4:10 left in regulation. Standing alone in the slot, he one-timed a pass from Connor McDavid as the Oilers cut along the bottom of the right face-off circle and fed him the puck.

McDavid extended his points streak to nine games. But Horvat erased any doubt about the outcome as he put home his empty-netter from center ice.

—Field Level Media