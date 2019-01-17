Chiasson's shootout goal lifts Oilers over Canucks

EditorsNote: rewords lede

Alex Chiasson scored the lone goal of the shootout in the fifth round as the visiting Edmonton Oilers skated to their fifth win in eight outings, a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.

After Vancouver’s Jacob Markstrom denied Leon Draisaitl on a breakaway during a frenzied overtime, the Swedish goaltender stopped the first four attempts in the shootout before Chiasson’s wrist shot sailed over his glove to end the contest.

Captain Connor McDavid scored his team-leading 29th goal and Jujhar Khaira added a short-handed tally for the Oilers, who answered a pair of 4-2 setbacks to the Canucks last month by recording consecutive victories for the first time since winning four in a row from Dec. 5-11.

Mikko Koskinen finished with 20 saves as Edmonton improved to 3-0 in shootouts.

Markus Granlund collected a goal and an assist, Brandon Sutter also tallied, and Markstrom turned aside 28 shots for the Canucks, who have dropped four of their past five (1-2-2).

Ben Hutton nearly gave Vancouver a 3-2 lead late in the second period, but his apparent power-play goal from the right circle was negated after Edmonton successfully challenged that Sutter was offside prior to the tally.

McDavid benefited from a brilliant individual effort to give Edmonton a 2-1 lead with 57 seconds remaining in the first period.

The two-time reigning Art Ross Trophy winner (top point-scorer) corralled a loose puck in the neutral zone and used his speed to gain entry into the offensive zone. He then wired a shot from the top of the left circle that sailed between the legs of Canucks defenseman Chris Tanev and past Markstrom.

McDavid’s goal extended his point streak to six games (six goals, three assists) and gave him four points in the season series. The 22-year-old had an assist in Edmonton’s setback in Vancouver on Dec. 16 before setting up two goals in another loss to the Canucks on Dec. 27.

Markstrom prevented Edmonton from doubling the advantage moments later by thwarting Tobias Rieder’s bid on a breakaway before Granlund forged a 2-2 tie midway into the second period by taking advantage of a turnover behind the net for his second goal in as many games.

Khaira opened the scoring after weaving into the slot and unleashing a shot past Markstrom at 7:35 of the first period. However, that advantage lasted all of 78 seconds before Sutter’s wrist shot from above the right faceoff dot beat Koskinen for Vancouver’s first power-play goal in its last 13 opportunities.

—Field Level Media