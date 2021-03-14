Thatcher Demko saves Canucks from Oilers, 2-1

Tyler Myers scored a third-period game-winning goal and Thatcher Demko was outstanding with a 34-save performance as the host Vancouver Canucks claimed a 2-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.

Slideshow ( 43 images )

Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks, who have won four of five games.

With the score tied and overtime looming on the horizon, Myers took a pass at his point position, stepped into the right circle and blasted a top-corner slap shot for his fourth goal of the season with 10:37 remaining in regulation.

From there, Demko held the fort while under siege as the high-octane Oilers pushed for the equalizer but couldn’t find it. Edmonton could not take advantage of a late power-play it turned into a six-on-four advantage with the goalie pulled for the extra attacker.

Mikko Koskinen made 26 saves for the Oilers, who had their four-game winning streak snapped and blew a chance to pull within two points of top spot in the North Division.

Following a scoreless first period, the rivals traded second-period power-play goals.

After his team withstood the Oilers’ attack in a one-sided first period that saw the visitors outshoot them 13-4, Horvat opened the scoring with a wild goal.

During a chaotic crease-crashing akin to a rugby scrum, the captain pushed the puck over the line with 7:01 remaining in the second period.

Exactly four minutes later, Leon Draisaitl set up beneath the right face-off dot, and blasted a one-timer set up by Connor McDavid to tie the game.

The tally runs Draisaitl’s goal-scoring streak to four games and has him riding a six-game point streak in which he’s netted six goals and 11 points, while McDavid is on a five-game run with three goals and 12 points.

But that’s not all the goal created for the dynamic duo. McDavid’s league-leading 52 points are the most recorded by a player within their team’s first 30 games of a season since Mario Lemieux posted 55 for the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2002-03.

Further, Draisaitl and McDavid became the first set of teammates to reach 45 or more points in their team’s first 30 games of a season in consecutive seasons since Wayne Gretzky, Bernie Nicholls and Luc Robitaille starred for the Los Angeles Kings in 1988-89 and 1989-90.

--Field Level Media